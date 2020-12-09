SG Americas Securities LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its stake in shares of Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) by 43.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,235 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Morphic were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Morphic by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Morphic by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 2,296 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Morphic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,894,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Morphic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $819,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Morphic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $487,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Robert E. Farrell, Jr. sold 9,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total transaction of $257,519.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 69,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,826,251.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexey Lugovskoy sold 1,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.60, for a total value of $44,905.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,859,939.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 56,117 shares of company stock worth $1,556,482. 39.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MORF stock opened at $31.98 on Wednesday. Morphic Holding, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.90 and a 12-month high of $34.48. The stock has a market cap of $995.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.50 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.97 and its 200 day moving average is $26.32.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $25.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Morphic Holding, Inc. will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MORF shares. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Morphic in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Morphic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Morphic in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut Morphic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

About Morphic

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, and metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidates in clinical development are MORF-720, a selective oral avÃ6 specific integrin inhibitor for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC); and MORF-057, a a4Ã7 specific integrin inhibitor for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).

