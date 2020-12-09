SG Americas Securities LLC Trims Stock Position in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) by 70.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,218 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,342 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Minerals Technologies were worth $113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 105.1% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 95.0% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 14.6% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in shares of Minerals Technologies during the third quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of Minerals Technologies during the third quarter worth $212,000. 84.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Minerals Technologies news, SVP Thomas J. Meek sold 11,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.54, for a total transaction of $726,602.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 83,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,168,559.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas T. Dietrich sold 11,856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.46, for a total transaction of $728,669.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 97,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,978,828.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTX stock opened at $63.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 3.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.20. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.28 and a fifty-two week high of $66.24.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $388.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.08 million. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.73%.

Several research firms recently commented on MTX. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Minerals Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Minerals Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Minerals Technologies in a research report on Monday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Minerals Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Minerals Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.33.

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services worldwide. The company's Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as chromite and leonardite.

