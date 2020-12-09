SG Americas Securities LLC Trims Stock Position in Perspecta Inc. (NASDAQ:PRSP)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its stake in Perspecta Inc. (NASDAQ:PRSP) by 86.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,419 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Perspecta were worth $106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Perspecta by 124.5% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Perspecta in the second quarter valued at $221,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Perspecta in the second quarter valued at $223,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Perspecta by 4.8% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Perspecta in the second quarter valued at $241,000.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Perspecta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Perspecta from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Perspecta from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.67.

NASDAQ PRSP opened at $23.11 on Wednesday. Perspecta Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.03 and a 52-week high of $29.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.43.

Perspecta (NASDAQ:PRSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 23rd.

In other news, Director Michael Earl Ventling purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.43 per share, for a total transaction of $34,860.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Perspecta Company Profile

Perspecta Inc provides enterprise information technology (IT) services to government customers in the United States federal, state, and local markets. The company develops, modernizes, transforms, and manages customers' enterprise application portfolios enabling a shift of IT spend from maintenance and operations to innovation; and offers analytics and data services, as well as research, engineering, consulting, and technology solutions for government, including cybersecurity, cloud, quantum computing, network configuration, and data analytics capabilities.

