Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.00.

SHEN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHEN. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 363.4% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 9,811.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications in the 2nd quarter worth about $84,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications in the 2nd quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. 54.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SHEN opened at $44.97 on Wednesday. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 12-month low of $37.09 and a 12-month high of $59.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.92 and its 200 day moving average is $49.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.89 and a beta of 0.42.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.33). Shenandoah Telecommunications had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 11.02%. The firm had revenue of $55.17 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Shenandoah Telecommunications’s previous annual dividend of $0.29. This represents a dividend yield of 0.78%. Shenandoah Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.91%.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Profile

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless and broadband communication products and services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Broadband, and Tower. The Wireless segment provides wireless mobility communications network products.

