Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) Stock Holdings Increased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,929 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,041 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.07% of Shoe Carnival worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCVL. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Shoe Carnival in the third quarter valued at about $12,830,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 576.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 354,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,381,000 after buying an additional 302,266 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 230.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 151,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,142,000 after buying an additional 105,555 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 117.2% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 128,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,768,000 after buying an additional 69,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 4.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,536,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,583,000 after buying an additional 66,390 shares during the last quarter. 76.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Clifton E. Sifford sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.33, for a total transaction of $1,179,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 199,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,841,222.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carl N. Scibetta sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total value of $371,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,481,434.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,342,449. Insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Sidoti downgraded Shoe Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded Shoe Carnival from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. TheStreet downgraded Shoe Carnival from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Shoe Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their target price on Shoe Carnival from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.50.

Shares of NASDAQ SCVL opened at $38.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.22. The company has a market cap of $542.61 million, a PE ratio of 52.71 and a beta of 1.28. Shoe Carnival, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.56 and a 12-month high of $40.15.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $274.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.10 million. Shoe Carnival had a return on equity of 3.80% and a net margin of 1.15%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Shoe Carnival, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Shoe Carnival Profile

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers various dress, casual, and athletic footwear products for men, women, and children; and accessories, such as socks, belts, shoe care items, handbags, sport bags, backpacks, and wallets.

