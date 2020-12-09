Short Interest in Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTF) Rises By 10.4%

Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 115,400 shares, a growth of 10.4% from the October 31st total of 104,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 67.9 days.

ASHTF stock opened at $43.63 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.69. Ashtead Group has a fifty-two week low of $14.00 and a fifty-two week high of $44.56.

About Ashtead Group

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It offers range of products and services, such as general tools, air compressors and accessories, compaction and earth moving, climate control services, power and HVAC, pump solutions, remediation and restoration, flooring solutions, and lighting and grip.

