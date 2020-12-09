Short Interest in China Resources Power Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CRPJY) Decreases By 14.3%

China Resources Power Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CRPJY) saw a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 14.3% from the October 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CRPJY opened at $15.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.84 and a 200-day moving average of $17.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.35. China Resources Power has a 12 month low of $14.97 and a 12 month high of $22.25.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 8th were given a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 7th. This is a boost from China Resources Power’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.34. China Resources Power’s payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of China Resources Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th.

About China Resources Power

China Resources Power Holdings Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, operates, and manages power plants and coal mines in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Thermal Power and Renewable Energy. It operates and manages coal- and gas-fired power plants, wind farms, photovoltaic power projects, hydro-electric projects, and other clean and renewable energy projects.

