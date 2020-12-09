Short Interest in ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NDRA) Decreases By 12.7%

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NDRA) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 522,900 shares, a decline of 12.7% from the October 31st total of 598,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 140,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.

In related news, CEO Francois Roger Michelon sold 71,519 shares of ENDRA Life Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.83, for a total value of $59,360.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 91,519 shares of company stock valued at $74,661 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ENDRA Life Sciences stock. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NDRA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 36,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC owned about 0.22% of ENDRA Life Sciences at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENDRA Life Sciences stock opened at $0.85 on Wednesday. ENDRA Life Sciences has a 52-week low of $0.60 and a 52-week high of $2.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.78 and a 200 day moving average of $0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $21.31 million, a P/E ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.60.

ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.02. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ENDRA Life Sciences will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ENDRA Life Sciences Company Profile

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc develops technology for clinical diagnostic ultrasound. The company develops thermo-acoustic enhanced ultrasound technology that transmits sound waves, which bounce off tissues, organs, and blood for the treatment of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, as well as temperature monitoring of thermoablative surgery, vascular imaging, and tissue perfusion.

