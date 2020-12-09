Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) Shares Down 8.3% Following Insider Selling

Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) shares were down 8.3% on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $39.08 and last traded at $40.83. Approximately 793,010 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 382% from the average daily volume of 164,534 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.53.

Specifically, EVP Derek J. Eisele sold 595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.55, for a total value of $26,507.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 595 shares in the company, valued at $26,507.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul D. Colucci sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total transaction of $300,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,660 shares of company stock valued at $634,068.

Get Silvergate Capital alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on SI. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Silvergate Capital in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Compass Point started coverage on shares of Silvergate Capital in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

The firm has a market cap of $763.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $22.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.50 million. Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 6.64%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 12.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 978,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,086,000 after purchasing an additional 110,672 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 7.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 239,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,449,000 after purchasing an additional 16,610 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 120.5% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 226,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,265,000 after purchasing an additional 123,944 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC raised its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 1.1% during the third quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 204,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,944,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 17.5% during the second quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 171,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 25,505 shares in the last quarter. 47.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silvergate Capital Company Profile (NYSE:SI)

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Read More: What is systematic risk?



Receive News & Ratings for Silvergate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvergate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.