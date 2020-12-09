Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited (NYSE:SHI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited (NYSE:SHI) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SHI shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHI. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,981 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 53.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,867 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,591 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SHI opened at $20.95 on Wednesday. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical has a 52-week low of $17.03 and a 52-week high of $31.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.54 and a 200-day moving average of $22.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of -24.94 and a beta of 0.74.

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 20th. The oil and gas company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a negative return on equity of 2.22%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter.

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Profile

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells petrochemical products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Synthetic Fibres, Resins and Plastics, Intermediate Petrochemical Products, Petroleum Products, and Trading of Petrochemical Products.

