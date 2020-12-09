SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) by 72.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,592 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SITE. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 3.1% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 3.0% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 2.2% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 2.2% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the third quarter valued at about $26,000.

In other news, CEO Doug Black sold 15,000 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.51, for a total value of $1,927,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 377,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,456,623.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock opened at $144.61 on Wednesday. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.29 and a 52-week high of $147.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $132.32 and a 200 day moving average of $121.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.43 and a beta of 1.20.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.24. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 24.41%. The company had revenue of $751.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.13.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 120,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which consists controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation and drainage pipes; fertilizers, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, which include herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories, which comprise mulches, soil amendments, tools, and sod; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous shrubs, evergreen shrubs and trees, ornamental trees, shade trees, both field grown and container-grown nursery stock, and plant species; and outdoor lighting products, which include accent lights, dark lights, path lights, up lights, down lights, wall lights, and pool and aquatic area lighting, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials.

