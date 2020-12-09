SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lowered its stake in shares of SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,079,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,529 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 8.52% of SMART Global worth $56,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in SMART Global by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 51,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 17,362 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in SMART Global by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 145,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,957,000 after acquiring an additional 4,095 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in SMART Global by 319.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 88,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after acquiring an additional 67,751 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in SMART Global by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 196,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,329,000 after acquiring an additional 39,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of SMART Global by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SMART Global stock opened at $35.46 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.11 and its 200-day moving average is $27.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $865.93 million, a PE ratio of -506.57 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. SMART Global Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.42 and a 12-month high of $39.08.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 1st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $297.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.16 million. SMART Global had a positive return on equity of 16.80% and a negative net margin of 0.10%. SMART Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. Analysts expect that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

In other SMART Global news, CFO Jack A. Pacheco sold 49,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.31, for a total value of $1,485,341.55. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 86,272 shares in the company, valued at $2,614,904.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Adams bought 9,820 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.99 per share, for a total transaction of $255,221.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 475,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,345,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $1,816,122 in the last quarter. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SGH shares. BidaskClub raised SMART Global from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of SMART Global in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on SMART Global from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on SMART Global from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SMART Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.86.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures electronic products focused in memory and computing technology areas. It offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) modules for desktops, notebooks, and servers; and embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products, such as embedded multimedia controllers, and embedded and removal products in USB, CompactFlash and SD/microSD card configurations.

