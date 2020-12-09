SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 30.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,105 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $609,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 610.2% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 196.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SEDG opened at $284.86 on Wednesday. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.02 and a fifty-two week high of $317.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $258.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.00. The company has a market capitalization of $14.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.73.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.28. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The company had revenue of $338.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Yoav Galin sold 52,188 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.32, for a total value of $10,402,112.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 102,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,463,187.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Doron Inbar sold 5,497 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.10, for a total value of $1,077,961.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,357,562. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,433 shares of company stock worth $17,836,734 in the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on SEDG shares. ValuEngine cut shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $191.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies to $364.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. 140166 initiated coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set a “positive” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $244.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.06.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, smart energy management solutions, and a cloud-based monitoring platform.

