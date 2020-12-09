Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Stock Rating Upgraded by Sanford C. Bernstein

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) was upgraded by equities researchers at Sanford C. Bernstein from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a $59.00 price objective on the airline’s stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 24.79% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on LUV. Raymond James lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, September 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.29.

Southwest Airlines stock opened at $47.28 on Monday. Southwest Airlines has a 52-week low of $22.47 and a 52-week high of $58.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.68 and a 200-day moving average of $37.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.95 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The airline reported ($1.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.35) by $0.36. Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 12.94% and a negative return on equity of 22.65%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 68.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Southwest Airlines will post -6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Gregory D. Wells sold 15,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total value of $709,768.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,085,735.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LUV. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 108,507 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $3,613,000 after purchasing an additional 21,343 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $256,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 57,417 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 14,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,327 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a total of 747 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 101 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

