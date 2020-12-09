SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 7,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 108.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SWTX. ValuEngine downgraded SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. BidaskClub downgraded SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Barclays upped their target price on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

NASDAQ:SWTX opened at $70.30 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.45. SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.50 and a 52 week high of $71.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion and a P/E ratio of -23.43.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.06). On average, equities analysts predict that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

About SpringWorks Therapeutics

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

