Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.67.

Several analysts have recently commented on SMP shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Standard Motor Products from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Standard Motor Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Standard Motor Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Standard Motor Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 5th.

Standard Motor Products stock opened at $49.60 on Wednesday. Standard Motor Products has a 1-year low of $33.94 and a 1-year high of $54.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.58.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $343.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.96 million. Standard Motor Products had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 11.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Standard Motor Products will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.26%.

In related news, Director Peter J. Sills sold 6,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.60, for a total transaction of $313,684.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur S. Sills sold 5,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.35, for a total transaction of $252,612.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 325,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,420,711.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,821 shares of company stock valued at $1,055,491 in the last 90 days. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Standard Motor Products in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 91.2% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 784 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 462.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,260 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 335.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,273 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 4,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Standard Motor Products in the third quarter worth about $266,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

About Standard Motor Products

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. The Engine Management segment offers components for the ignition, electrical, emissions, fuel and safety-related systems of motor vehicles under the Standard, SMP Blue Streak, Intermotor, Standard Diesel, BWD Select, BWD, OEM, TechSmart, Tech Expert, GP Sorensen, LockSmart, and Pollak brand names, as well as under private labels comprising NAPA Echlin and NAPA Belden.

