Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.13.

STN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Stantec from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Stantec from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Stantec from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Stantec from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Stantec from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th.

Get Stantec alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Stantec during the third quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Stantec during the second quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Stantec during the third quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Stantec during the third quarter valued at approximately $381,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Stantec by 15.0% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 17,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 2,307 shares during the last quarter. 62.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE STN opened at $31.65 on Wednesday. Stantec has a fifty-two week low of $21.43 and a fifty-two week high of $33.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.73 and a beta of 1.04.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $687.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.62 million. Stantec had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 3.94%. On average, equities analysts expect that Stantec will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.1186 per share. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. This is an increase from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Stantec’s payout ratio is presently 31.58%.

About Stantec

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management and planning, and project economics.

Further Reading: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Stantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.