Stantec Inc. (STN.TO) (TSE:STN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Raymond James

Stantec Inc. (STN.TO) (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. They presently have a C$47.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.85% from the stock’s current price.

STN has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Stantec Inc. (STN.TO) from C$48.00 to C$47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Stantec Inc. (STN.TO) from C$51.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Stantec Inc. (STN.TO) from C$42.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Stantec Inc. (STN.TO) from C$53.00 to C$47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Stantec Inc. (STN.TO) from C$43.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$47.00.

Shares of TSE:STN opened at C$40.57 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.16. Stantec Inc. has a 1-year low of C$31.00 and a 1-year high of C$44.85. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$39.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$41.04.

Stantec Inc. (STN.TO) Company Profile

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management and planning, and project economics.

