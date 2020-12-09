Steven B. Hedlund Sells 5,860 Shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Stock

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) EVP Steven B. Hedlund sold 5,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.12, for a total transaction of $668,743.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of LECO stock opened at $119.51 on Wednesday. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.29 and a 1 year high of $119.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $109.95 and its 200-day moving average is $95.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.57, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.31. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 34.42%. The company had revenue of $668.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. Lincoln Electric’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. This is a positive change from Lincoln Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.70%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LECO. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 190.9% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in Lincoln Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Lincoln Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in Lincoln Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Lincoln Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Barclays raised shares of Lincoln Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $96.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $136.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Longbow Research raised shares of Lincoln Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.33.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. The company offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

