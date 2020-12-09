Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Given New $54.00 Price Target at Telsey Advisory Group

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) had its price target raised by Telsey Advisory Group from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on SFIX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $23.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, September 21st. MKM Partners lowered shares of Stitch Fix from a neutral rating to a sell rating and upped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $28.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Stitch Fix from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $63.52.

Get Stitch Fix alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SFIX opened at $49.89 on Tuesday. Stitch Fix has a one year low of $10.90 and a one year high of $54.94. The firm has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of -75.59 and a beta of 2.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.71 and a 200 day moving average of $28.50.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.26. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 3.92% and a negative return on equity of 16.07%. The business had revenue of $490.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.12 million. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Stitch Fix will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Katrina Lake sold 36,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total transaction of $1,042,436.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Elizabeth Spaulding sold 12,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $498,920.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 291,248 shares in the company, valued at $11,649,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 768,926 shares of company stock worth $24,158,034 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 2.8% during the third quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 7,672,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,160,000 after buying an additional 211,902 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 15.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,934,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,732,000 after buying an additional 530,313 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 4.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,890,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,005,000 after buying an additional 75,479 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Stitch Fix by 0.5% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,286,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,916,000 after purchasing an additional 6,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Stitch Fix by 2.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,221,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,134,000 after purchasing an additional 31,185 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.35% of the company’s stock.

About Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

See Also: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Stitch Fix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stitch Fix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.