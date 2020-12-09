Stock Traders Buy High Volume of G-III Apparel Group Call Options (NASDAQ:GIII)

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 4,953 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 611% compared to the typical volume of 697 call options.

GIII has been the subject of a number of research reports. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. G-III Apparel Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.73.

Get G-III Apparel Group alerts:

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Candlestick Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,866,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,274 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 40,231 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 496.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,660 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 3,879 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 350,051 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,652,000 after buying an additional 6,707 shares during the period. 89.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

G-III Apparel Group stock opened at $23.96 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 46.07 and a beta of 2.52. G-III Apparel Group has a 1 year low of $2.96 and a 1 year high of $34.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.48.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The textile maker reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $826.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.27 million. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 2.57% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The business’s revenue was down 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.99 EPS. Equities analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

Recommended Story: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for G-III Apparel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G-III Apparel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.