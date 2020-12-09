Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Verra Mobility Call Options (NASDAQ:VRRM)

Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 4,312 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,533% compared to the average volume of 264 call options.

Shares of VRRM opened at $13.23 on Wednesday. Verra Mobility has a twelve month low of $5.63 and a twelve month high of $17.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.28 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $96.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.71 million. Verra Mobility had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 26.82%. On average, analysts predict that Verra Mobility will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David Martin Roberts sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.92, for a total value of $119,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 535,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,386,914.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,482,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,321,000 after buying an additional 496,098 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 299,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after buying an additional 13,214 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 234,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after buying an additional 44,205 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 284,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after buying an additional 83,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 879,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,047,000 after buying an additional 69,543 shares during the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VRRM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Verra Mobility from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Verra Mobility from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Verra Mobility from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Verra Mobility from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Verra Mobility from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.92.

Verra Mobility Company Profile

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs, which detects and process traffic violations related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

