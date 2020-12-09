Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of 22nd Century Group Call Options (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII)

22nd Century Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Investors purchased 19,122 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,040% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,677 call options.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised 22nd Century Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 14th.

In other news, CEO James A. Mish purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.93 per share, for a total transaction of $93,000.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XXII. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in shares of 22nd Century Group by 52.2% during the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 24,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in 22nd Century Group by 17.0% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 117,035 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Charter Trust Co. grew its holdings in 22nd Century Group by 21.1% during the third quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 160,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 28,000 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in 22nd Century Group during the second quarter valued at $177,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in 22nd Century Group by 9,837.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 425,432 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 421,151 shares during the period.

Shares of XXII opened at $1.89 on Wednesday. 22nd Century Group has a 12 month low of $0.55 and a 12 month high of $1.95.

22nd Century Group (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 million.

About 22nd Century Group

22nd Century Group, Inc, a plant biotechnology company, provides technology that allows to alter the level of nicotine and other nicotinic alkaloids in tobacco plants, and cannabinoids in hemp/cannabis plants through genetic engineering and plant breeding. The company offers SPECTRUM research cigarettes for use in independent clinical studies; and very low nicotine content (VLNC) tobacco cigarettes under the Moonlight and Moonlight Menthol brands.

