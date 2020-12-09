Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR)

Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders acquired 2,283 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,579% compared to the typical daily volume of 136 call options.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MLHR. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Herman Miller from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of Herman Miller from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 19th. Finally, Sidoti increased their price objective on shares of Herman Miller from $33.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th.

Get Herman Miller alerts:

MLHR opened at $38.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 154.04 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.16 and a 200 day moving average of $28.05. Herman Miller has a fifty-two week low of $14.39 and a fifty-two week high of $49.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 16th. The business services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.98. The company had revenue of $626.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.05 million. Herman Miller had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 22.89%. Herman Miller’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MLHR. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in Herman Miller by 8.8% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 92,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after purchasing an additional 7,473 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Herman Miller by 45.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 94,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 29,570 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Herman Miller by 15.2% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 131,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after purchasing an additional 17,400 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Herman Miller by 31.8% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 11,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Herman Miller by 6.9% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 32,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. 74.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Herman Miller

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of office furniture systems, seating products, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, home furnishings, and related services worldwide. The company offers seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Sayl, Verus, Cosm, Lino, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, Prospect, Overlay, and Resolve names.

See Also: Economic Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Herman Miller Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herman Miller and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.