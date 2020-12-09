Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Huntsman Call Options (NYSE:HUN)

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders purchased 3,899 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 260% compared to the typical volume of 1,083 call options.

HUN stock opened at $26.05 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 5.87, a P/E/G ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 1.71. Huntsman has a 12 month low of $12.23 and a 12 month high of $26.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. Huntsman had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 5.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Huntsman’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Huntsman will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.48%.

In related news, Director Mary C. Beckerle sold 15,251 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.17, for a total transaction of $399,118.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,340. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HUN. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Huntsman by 7.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 398,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,746,000 after acquiring an additional 28,852 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Huntsman by 39.0% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 6,697 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in Huntsman by 126.7% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 26,216 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 14,650 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in Huntsman during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in Huntsman by 7.9% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 62,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HUN. TheStreet raised shares of Huntsman from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Huntsman from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Huntsman from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Huntsman from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.78.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

