SunCoke Energy Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:SXC)

SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 2,356 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 3,581% compared to the average volume of 64 call options.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SXC. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in SunCoke Energy by 82.9% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 54,024 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 24,491 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in SunCoke Energy by 2.6% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 165,944 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 4,271 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in SunCoke Energy by 120.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 69,803 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 38,120 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in SunCoke Energy by 4.3% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 87,190 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 3,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SunCoke Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. 84.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised SunCoke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th.

Shares of SXC stock opened at $5.53 on Wednesday. SunCoke Energy has a 12-month low of $2.33 and a 12-month high of $6.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $457.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 0.80.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The energy company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. SunCoke Energy had a positive return on equity of 4.17% and a negative net margin of 10.05%. The company had revenue of $302.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.80 million. As a group, research analysts predict that SunCoke Energy will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. SunCoke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 82.76%.

SunCoke Energy Company Profile

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

