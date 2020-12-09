Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) PT Raised to $31.00

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Barclays from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 29.17% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on SNDX. BidaskClub upgraded Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Syndax Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.67.

SNDX opened at $24.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $980.86 million, a P/E ratio of -13.11 and a beta of 1.79. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $6.32 and a 12 month high of $27.85. The company has a current ratio of 15.39, a quick ratio of 15.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.57 and a 200 day moving average of $16.79.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 91.09% and a negative net margin of 4,155.11%. On average, research analysts forecast that Syndax Pharmaceuticals will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Peter Ordentlich sold 29,972 shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total transaction of $694,151.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $562,510.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael A. Metzger sold 15,000 shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.97, for a total transaction of $344,550.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 32,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,177.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 144,972 shares of company stock valued at $3,069,702 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $220,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 89.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 14,186 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $386,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $335,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 36.5% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 24,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates are entinostat that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of advanced hormone receptor positive (HR+), human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 negative (HER2-) breast cancer; and SNDX-5613 in Phase I/II clinical trial inhibitor that targets the binding interaction of Menin with mixed lineage leukemia-rearranged and acute myeloid leukemia with a mutated nucleophosmin 1.

