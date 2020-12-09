Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) PT Raised to $75.00

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $72.00 to $75.00 in a report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.50% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SYNH. ValuEngine raised shares of Syneos Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Syneos Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Mizuho raised shares of Syneos Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Syneos Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Syneos Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.08.

Syneos Health stock opened at $66.08 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 37.12 and a beta of 1.74. Syneos Health has a 52-week low of $30.02 and a 52-week high of $74.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.48.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Syneos Health had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Syneos Health will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Syneos Health news, CFO Jason M. Meggs sold 1,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $129,846.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,694,355. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas H. Lee Advisors, Llc sold 627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total transaction of $38,422.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,002,681 shares of company stock worth $421,550,341 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Syneos Health during the 3rd quarter worth $1,187,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Syneos Health by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 32,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Syneos Health by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 28,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 3,287 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in Syneos Health during the 3rd quarter worth $854,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Syneos Health during the 3rd quarter worth $195,000.

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.

