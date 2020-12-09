Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) by 77.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 55,925 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers were worth $97,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SKT. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 222,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,669,000 after acquiring an additional 19,691 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 67,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 2,356 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 28,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 806,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,754,000 after buying an additional 171,340 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SKT shares. KeyCorp upgraded Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. BidaskClub upgraded Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Compass Point upgraded Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.03.

Shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers stock opened at $10.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 153.02 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.96, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a current ratio of 4.78. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. has a one year low of $4.05 and a one year high of $16.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.95.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

