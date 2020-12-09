Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on TTCF. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Tattooed Chef in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Tattooed Chef in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ:TTCF opened at $16.89 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Tattooed Chef has a fifty-two week low of $9.76 and a fifty-two week high of $28.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.72.

Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Tattooed Chef by 80.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Tattooed Chef during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tattooed Chef during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Tattooed Chef during the 2nd quarter worth about $179,000. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tattooed Chef during the 2nd quarter worth about $392,000. 17.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tattooed Chef Company Profile

Tattooed Chef, Inc, a plant-based food company, produces and sells a portfolio of frozen foods. It supplies plant-based products to retailers in the United States. The company primarily offers products, such as ready-to-cook bowls, zucchini spirals, riced cauliflower, acai and smoothie bowls, and cauliflower crust pizza.

