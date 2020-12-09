TCG BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD) Shares Acquired by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in TCG BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,484 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.23% of TCG BDC worth $1,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CGBD. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of TCG BDC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TCG BDC in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. United Asset Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TCG BDC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $89,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of TCG BDC by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 2,139 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in TCG BDC in the 2nd quarter worth about $119,000. 21.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CGBD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered TCG BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised TCG BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. TheStreet raised TCG BDC from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised TCG BDC from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.05.

NASDAQ CGBD opened at $11.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $633.48 million, a PE ratio of -66.18 and a beta of 2.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.10. TCG BDC, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.30 and a 1-year high of $14.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $35.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.53 million. TCG BDC had a negative net margin of 2.73% and a positive return on equity of 10.75%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TCG BDC, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 14.1%. TCG BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.51%.

TCG BDC Profile

TCG BDC, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end investment company. The fund operates as a business development company. The company provides debt investments in the U.S. middle market companies. It also invests in first lien and second lien senior secured loans; middle market junior loans, such as corporate mezzanine loans, equity co-investments, syndicated first lien and second lien senior secured loans, high-yield bonds, structured finance obligations, and other opportunistic investments.

