Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.00.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Team from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Sidoti assumed coverage on Team in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

In other news, Director Emmett J. Lescroart sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.71, for a total transaction of $428,400.00. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Team during the 2nd quarter valued at $242,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Team by 63,317.1% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 256,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 255,801 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Team by 245.6% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 66,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 47,385 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Team by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 431,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after purchasing an additional 37,430 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Team during the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. Institutional investors own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

TISI opened at $10.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $326.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Team has a 1-year low of $3.75 and a 1-year high of $16.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.12.

Team (NYSE:TISI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $219.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.40 million. Team had a negative return on equity of 9.53% and a negative net margin of 22.66%. Equities analysts expect that Team will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Team

Team, Inc provides asset performance assurance and optimization solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT), Mechanical Services (MS), and Quest Integrity. The IHT segment offers non-destructive evaluation and testing, radiographic testing, ultrasonic testing, magnetic particle inspection, liquid penetrant inspection, positive material identification, electromagnetic testing, alternating current field measurement, and eddy current testing services.

