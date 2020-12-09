Telecom Argentina (OTCMKTS:TCMFF) Trading 36% Higher

Telecom Argentina S.A. (OTCMKTS:TCMFF)’s share price traded up 36% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.70 and last traded at $1.70. 500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 822 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.25.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.25 and a 200 day moving average of $1.47.

Telecom Argentina Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TCMFF)

Telecom Argentina SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Argentina and internationally. The company offers telephone services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance telephone services, as well as public telephone services; interconnection services, such as traffic and interconnection resource, dedicated Internet access, video signals transportation in standard and high definitions, audio and video streaming, dedicated links, backhaul links for mobile operators, Internet protocol virtual private network, and data center hosting/housing services; and call waiting, call forwarding, conference calls, caller ID, voice mail, itemized billing, and maintenance services.

