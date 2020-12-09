TELUS Co. (T.TO) Forecasted to Earn Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.24 Per Share (TSE:T)

TELUS Co. (T.TO) (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) – Cormark issued their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for shares of TELUS Co. (T.TO) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, December 7th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter.

Get TELUS Co. (T.TO) alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a C$27.00 price target on shares of TELUS Co. (T.TO) in a report on Friday, October 2nd. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on TELUS Co. (T.TO) from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$26.89.

TSE:T opened at C$25.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$32.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$24.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$23.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.55. TELUS Co. has a 1-year low of C$18.55 and a 1-year high of C$27.74.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a $0.311 dividend. This is a positive change from TELUS Co. (T.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%. TELUS Co. (T.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.24%.

About TELUS Co. (T.TO)

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; customer care and business services; and home and business smart security solutions.

Featured Story: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Co. (T.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS Co. (T.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.