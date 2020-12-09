The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its holdings in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,036 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,552 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in The Bancorp were worth $182,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Bancorp by 6.1% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 31,528 shares of the bank’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in The Bancorp by 21.9% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 10,531 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in The Bancorp by 1.7% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 113,584 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in The Bancorp by 0.9% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 417,060 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,087,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its stake in The Bancorp by 5.8% during the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 73,804 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 4,078 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Get The Bancorp alerts:

In related news, Director John C. Chrystal sold 51,465 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.51, for a total value of $592,362.15. Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine cut The Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered The Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

NASDAQ:TBBK opened at $13.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $784.97 million, a PE ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.00 and a 200-day moving average of $9.63. The Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.36 and a 52 week high of $13.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $74.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.06 million. The Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 19.19%. As a group, analysts predict that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Bancorp Profile

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, commercial, and retirement accounts. It also provides securities-backed lines of credit, insurance policy cash value-backed lines of credit, vehicle fleet and other equipment leasing, small business administration loans, and commercial mortgage-backed loans, as well as prepaid and debit cards.

Read More: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TBBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK).

Receive News & Ratings for The Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.