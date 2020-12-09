The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) Holdings Trimmed by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its position in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,724 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,602 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.05% of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the third quarter valued at about $75,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 7.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,758 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the second quarter valued at $210,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the 2nd quarter valued at $258,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 483.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,821 shares of the bank’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 9,796 shares in the last quarter. 65.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NTB opened at $31.21 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.22. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited has a twelve month low of $13.76 and a twelve month high of $38.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 2.00.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.04). The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 27.50%. The company had revenue of $122.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.05 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.64%. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.70%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NTB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. TheStreet raised The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificate of deposits. The company's lending portfolio includes residential mortgage lending, automobile lending, consumer financing, credit cards, overdraft facilities, commercial real estate lending, and commercial and industrial loans.

