The Boeing (NYSE:BA) Upgraded to “Buy” by UBS Group

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) was upgraded by stock analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has a $300.00 price target on the aircraft producer’s stock, up from their previous price target of $150.00. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 26.81% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BA. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of The Boeing from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $184.00 in a report on Monday, September 28th. Edward Jones raised shares of The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The Boeing from $175.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of The Boeing from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The Boeing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.03.

Get The Boeing alerts:

Shares of BA stock opened at $236.57 on Monday. The Boeing has a one year low of $89.00 and a one year high of $353.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.98 and a beta of 1.65.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.33) by $0.94. The Boeing had a negative net margin of 7.34% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. The firm had revenue of $14.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.81 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Boeing will post -8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alesco Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Boeing by 24.4% in the second quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 2,754 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its position in The Boeing by 79.5% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 569 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its position in The Boeing by 13.4% in the second quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 9,602 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in The Boeing by 3.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,513,496 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $460,724,000 after buying an additional 79,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in The Boeing by 5.2% in the third quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,493 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.24% of the company’s stock.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

See Also: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.