The E.W. Scripps Company (NYSE:SSP) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

The E.W. Scripps Company (NYSE:SSP) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.25.

Several analysts have commented on SSP shares. Guggenheim started coverage on The E.W. Scripps in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark raised their price target on The E.W. Scripps from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded The E.W. Scripps from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

In other news, VP Mark L. Koors sold 11,452 shares of The E.W. Scripps stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $148,876.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 38,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $504,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William Appleton sold 20,000 shares of The E.W. Scripps stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total transaction of $240,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,597,924.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,452 shares of company stock worth $630,476. 4.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SSP. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its holdings in shares of The E.W. Scripps by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 26,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of The E.W. Scripps by 2.7% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 51,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of The E.W. Scripps by 3.0% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 47,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of The E.W. Scripps by 5.1% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 39,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of The E.W. Scripps by 2.6% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 84,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares during the period. 77.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The E.W. Scripps stock opened at $14.01 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.75 and its 200 day moving average is $10.71. The E.W. Scripps has a twelve month low of $5.36 and a twelve month high of $16.93.

The E.W. Scripps (NYSE:SSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $493.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.27) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%.

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local and national media brands. The company operates through Local Media, National Media, and Other segments. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations.

