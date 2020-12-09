The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Cuts Position in K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its holdings in K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 637 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.06% of K12 worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of K12 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in K12 by 285.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 6,859 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in K12 by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 706,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,240,000 after acquiring an additional 128,455 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in K12 during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,162,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in K12 during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,519,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LRN opened at $22.12 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.51. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. K12 Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.06 and a 12-month high of $52.84. The firm has a market cap of $918.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.70.

K12 (NYSE:LRN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.64. The company had revenue of $370.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.56 million. K12 had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 6.92%. K12’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that K12 Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LRN. ValuEngine cut shares of K12 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Sidoti raised K12 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut K12 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of K12 from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of K12 from $60.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.25.

K12 Company Profile

K12 Inc, a technology-based education company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally. The company offers managed public school programs, which offer an integrated package of systems, services, products, and professional services that K12 administers to support an online or blended public school, including administrative support, information technology and provisioning, academic support, curriculum, learning systems, and instructional services.

