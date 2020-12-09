The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Cuts Stock Position in Atkore International Group Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its position in Atkore International Group Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,059 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.06% of Atkore International Group worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of Atkore International Group by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 79,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Atkore International Group by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 109,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Atkore International Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 106,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atkore International Group by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Atkore International Group by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 10,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

ATKR opened at $41.95 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.28. Atkore International Group Inc. has a one year low of $10.85 and a one year high of $43.50.

Atkore International Group (NYSE:ATKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.50. Atkore International Group had a return on equity of 47.96% and a net margin of 8.63%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised Atkore International Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $39.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th.

In other news, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.86, for a total value of $1,394,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 89,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,108,222.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter J. Lariviere sold 17,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.93, for a total value of $446,851.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,638,568.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 134,973 shares of company stock valued at $4,498,545 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Atkore International Group Company Profile

Atkore International Group Inc manufactures and distributes electrical raceway products, and mechanical products and solutions (MP&S) in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical raceway products, including electrical conduits and fittings, armored cables and fittings, and cable trays and mounting systems and fittings.

