The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Decreases Stake in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its position in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.05% of Calavo Growers worth $641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Calavo Growers by 266.7% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Calavo Growers in the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Calavo Growers by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Calavo Growers in the 2nd quarter valued at $267,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in Calavo Growers by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVGW stock opened at $73.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.65 and a beta of 0.89. Calavo Growers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.31 and a 1-year high of $94.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.71.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Calavo Growers had a negative net margin of 1.31% and a positive return on equity of 10.31%. The firm had revenue of $270.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Calavo Growers, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.68%. This is an increase from Calavo Growers’s previous annual dividend of $1.10. Calavo Growers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.08%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CVGW shares. National Securities assumed coverage on shares of Calavo Growers in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Calavo Growers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Calavo Growers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Calavo Growers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.33.

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group (RFG).

