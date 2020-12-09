The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Decreases Stake in Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its holdings in Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,990 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 651 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Coherus BioSciences were worth $623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CHRS. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 101.6% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 4,693 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Coherus BioSciences by 2,911.7% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,154 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 23,352 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Coherus BioSciences during the second quarter valued at $1,180,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Coherus BioSciences by 51.9% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,221 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 6,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund purchased a new stake in Coherus BioSciences during the second quarter valued at $861,000.

In other news, COO Vincent R. Anicetti sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.84, for a total value of $94,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jean-Frederic Viret sold 6,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $116,736.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,178 shares of company stock valued at $1,251,867. Corporate insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

CHRS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Coherus BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Coherus BioSciences from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. BidaskClub cut Coherus BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Coherus BioSciences from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Coherus BioSciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.25.

Shares of CHRS opened at $18.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08, a PEG ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 5.18, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.15. Coherus BioSciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.86 and a 52 week high of $23.03.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $113.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.50 million. Coherus BioSciences had a return on equity of 90.98% and a net margin of 33.06%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Coherus BioSciences, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Coherus BioSciences

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biotherapeutics company, focuses on the biosimilar market worldwide. It markets UDENYCA, a long-acting granulocyte stimulating colony factor, which stimulates production of granulocytes in order to promote the body's ability to fight infections. The company sells UDENYCA in the United States.

