The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Decreases Stake in eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its position in eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,215 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 246 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in eXp World were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EXPI. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in eXp World in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in eXp World in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in eXp World by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in eXp World in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in eXp World by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 15.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EXPI opened at $58.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 183.29 and a beta of 3.52. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.51 and a fifty-two week high of $62.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.10. eXp World had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 32.54%. Research analysts anticipate that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of eXp World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of eXp World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of eXp World from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of eXp World from $28.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of eXp World from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.67.

In other eXp World news, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.02, for a total value of $420,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,719,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $870,612,968.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Penny Sanford sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.06, for a total transaction of $1,642,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,894,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,585,415.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 312,120 shares of company stock worth $14,611,436. 40.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

eXp World Company Profile

eXp World Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its Website, exprealty.com; and provides buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

