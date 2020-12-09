The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Decreases Stake in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,218 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 527 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.05% of Heartland Financial USA worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HTLF. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 937,554 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,352,000 after purchasing an additional 171,599 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 381,527 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,757,000 after buying an additional 55,336 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 352,613 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,576,000 after buying an additional 54,447 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,157,533 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,708,000 after buying an additional 31,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 224,857 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,519,000 after buying an additional 28,897 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Heartland Financial USA in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Heartland Financial USA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.67.

In other Heartland Financial USA news, Director Robert B. Engel bought 1,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.51 per share, with a total value of $49,545.24. Also, Chairman Lynn B. Fuller bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.18 per share, with a total value of $64,360.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HTLF opened at $42.38 on Wednesday. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.26 and a 12 month high of $51.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.30 and a 200-day moving average of $33.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 1.31.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.31. Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 21.09% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The company had revenue of $153.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Heartland Financial USA, Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.32%.

Heartland Financial USA

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

