The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Decreases Stock Holdings in Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its position in shares of Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 625 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.06% of Kaman worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Kaman by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Kaman by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 53,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Kaman by 85.2% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Kaman in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Kaman by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. 84.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KAMN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kaman from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 15th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Kaman from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd.

NYSE KAMN opened at $57.31 on Wednesday. Kaman Co. has a 52 week low of $29.38 and a 52 week high of $68.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 1,910.97 and a beta of 1.05.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.29. Kaman had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 0.14%. The business had revenue of $213.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Kaman Co. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Kaman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.08%.

Kaman Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the aerospace, medical, and industrial markets. The company produces and markets aircraft bearings and components; super precision miniature ball bearings; spring energized seals, springs, and contacts; and metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military, and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircrafts.

