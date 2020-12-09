The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $598,000 Stock Holdings in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its holdings in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in CSW Industrials were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CSWI. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in CSW Industrials in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,777,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in CSW Industrials in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,695,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 16.0% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 268,366 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,731,000 after purchasing an additional 36,928 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of CSW Industrials in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,472,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 1.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,394,586 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $107,731,000 after purchasing an additional 13,626 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.83, for a total transaction of $187,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,780,411.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 7,500 shares of company stock worth $676,175 in the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:CSWI opened at $107.19 on Wednesday. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.13 and a 12 month high of $115.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.00 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $100.16 and its 200-day moving average is $79.92.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.15. CSW Industrials had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 16.68%. The company had revenue of $104.94 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 29th.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of CSW Industrials from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th.

CSW Industrials Profile

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial Products segment offers specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally-specified building products; and storage, filtration, and application equipment for use with its specialty chemicals and other products for general industrial applications.

