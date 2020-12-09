The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $601,000 Position in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its stake in shares of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,650 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.06% of Realogy worth $601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Realogy by 2.4% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 261,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Realogy by 25.2% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 30,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 6,221 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in Realogy by 298.9% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 72,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 54,208 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Realogy by 1.7% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 75,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Realogy by 18.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,396,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,185,000 after acquiring an additional 217,856 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE RLGY opened at $13.20 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Realogy Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $2.09 and a 12 month high of $13.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.42 and a 200-day moving average of $9.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 2.93.

RLGY has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine cut Realogy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Realogy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Realogy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.83.

Realogy Profile

Realogy Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services. It operates through four segments: Realogy Franchise Group, Realogy Brokerage Group, Realogy Title Group, and Realogy Leads Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment franchises its residential real estate brokerages under the Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby's International Realty, and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate brand names.

