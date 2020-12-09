The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $603,000 Position in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,134 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.06% of Sandy Spring Bancorp worth $603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 423.2% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 1,525.6% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,804 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 3,570 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,070 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,806 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 81.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,570 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,508 shares in the last quarter. 62.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SASR. BidaskClub upgraded Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. TheStreet raised Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

Shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp stock opened at $31.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 20.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.08. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.00 and a 52 week high of $38.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $126.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.09 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 11.88%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 11th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 9th. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.59%.

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses in central Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington DC The company operates in three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management.

