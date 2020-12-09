The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $616,000 Stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics were worth $616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SpringWorks Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in SpringWorks Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $70,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in SpringWorks Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 108.7% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

SpringWorks Therapeutics stock opened at $70.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.45. SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.50 and a 12-month high of $71.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.43.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.06). Equities analysts predict that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. ValuEngine downgraded SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. BidaskClub cut SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SpringWorks Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Company Profile

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

