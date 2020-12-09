The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $622,000 Holdings in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its holdings in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) by 1.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 67,645 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 1,138 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Northwest Bancshares were worth $622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 1.7% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 274,700 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 1.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,711,150 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $172,142,000 after purchasing an additional 218,329 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 83.7% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 89,270 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 40,676 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 1.6% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 915,196 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $8,420,000 after buying an additional 14,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 26.8% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,946 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 3,375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Northwest Bancshares alerts:

NWBI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Boenning Scattergood initiated coverage on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Northwest Bancshares from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.25.

In other Northwest Bancshares news, EVP Mark T. Reitzes bought 3,000 shares of Northwest Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.42 per share, with a total value of $31,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,772.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Timothy M. Hunter bought 10,000 shares of Northwest Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.55 per share, with a total value of $105,500.00. In the last three months, insiders bought 14,700 shares of company stock valued at $156,701. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NWBI stock opened at $12.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.34. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $8.52 and a one year high of $16.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 0.62.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The savings and loans company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The firm had revenue of $140.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.44 million. Research analysts anticipate that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 5th were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 4th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.07%. Northwest Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 72.38%.

Northwest Bancshares Company Profile

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as a holding company for Northwest Bank that offers various personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include one-to-four family residential real estate, short-term consumer, multi-family residential and commercial real estate, commercial business, and residential mortgage loans; home equity lines of credit; and consumer loans comprising automobile, sales finance, unsecured personal, and credit card loans, as well as loans secured by deposit accounts.

See Also: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.